Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westlake were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

