Raymond James & Associates Has $5.29 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $206.92 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

