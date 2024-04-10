Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,612 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $4,195,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

