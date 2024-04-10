Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

