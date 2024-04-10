Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Select Medical worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Select Medical by 27.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Select Medical stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

