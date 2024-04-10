Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $39.08.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
