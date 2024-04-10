Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,847 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

