Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Construction Partners worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

