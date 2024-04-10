Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,043 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.