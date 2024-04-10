Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

