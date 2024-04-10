Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

