Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,688 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.