Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

