Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period.

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

