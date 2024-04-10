RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $277,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

