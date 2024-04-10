Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

