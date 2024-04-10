Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/4/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

