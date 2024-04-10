Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $60.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

RRR opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

