Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.77% of Regal Rexnord worth $75,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RRX opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

