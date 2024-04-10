Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of REGCO stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
About Regency Centers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.