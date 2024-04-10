Regency Centers Co. (REGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REGCO stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

