Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $30.18

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $29.32. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 526,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.3 %

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.