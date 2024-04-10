Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

