ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 341 1183 2285 98 2.55

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.02%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.60%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.76 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.41 billion $148.35 million 24.13

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ReWalk Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -60.76% -66.95% -14.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics peers beat ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

