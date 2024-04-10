RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.3 %

DHR stock opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.74 and a 200-day moving average of $230.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

