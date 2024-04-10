RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 9,634 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $851.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.