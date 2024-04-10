RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $206.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

