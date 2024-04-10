RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

