RFG Advisory LLC Buys 80 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

