RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

