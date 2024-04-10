RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

