RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.