RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.62.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

