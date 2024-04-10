RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.62.
Insider Activity
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
