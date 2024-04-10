RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

