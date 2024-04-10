RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

