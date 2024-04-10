RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 313.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 314,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 162,087 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 63,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

