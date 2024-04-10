RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.84 and its 200 day moving average is $396.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $298.79 and a one year high of $447.49.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

