RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $288.82 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.