RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

SMMD stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

