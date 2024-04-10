RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,046,464 shares of company stock valued at $139,774,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

