RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

