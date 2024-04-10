RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

