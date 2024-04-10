RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 543.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

