RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 187,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8,406.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 78,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

