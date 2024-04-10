RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

