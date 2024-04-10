RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

USRT stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

