RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

