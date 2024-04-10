RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

