RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.