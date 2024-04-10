RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

