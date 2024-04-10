RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.